BJP is ‘Bharat Jalao Party’, says Lalu; his son Tejashwi calls it  ‘Badka Jhoota Party’

Describing the BJP as 'Bharat Jalao Party', RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Monday exhorted Opposition parties to come under the leadership of the Congress to overthrow the Narendra Modi government and warned that people will not forgive those who do not join the fight against “emergency and autocracy” in the country.

His son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav described the BJP as 'Badka Jhoota Party' (a big liar party), as he accused the ruling party of dividing the society on communal lines to divert people's attention from real issues like unemployment, price rise, education and health.

Addressing an RJD convention, a day after he was elected president for the 12th time, Lalu accused the BJP of communalising the society and trying to make every thing a Hindu-Muslim issue while the people are witnessing back-breaking price rise and unemployment.

Also Read | Don't dilute 2024 agenda, says Tejashwi as internal fault lines surface in the RJD

He said Modi had promised to bring back black money from Swiss banks but now the Prime Minister will have to answer where that money is.

“The whole country has now understood that the Modi government has to be overthrown. That is why the parties should come along with Congress for a united fight. All should come under one umbrella. People will not forgive those who do not join this. I will devote my full time in this fight,” Lalu said in his brief speech.

Whenever the Opposition leaders raise issues, he said, the CBI and ED are sent behind them but none of them are going to be scared by the central agencies. "We can't be scared by these raids. We will wallop you," Lalu, who is flying to Singapore for medical treatment, said.

“They say they are BJP. It is Bharat Jalao Party (party that puts India on fire). I have been saying this for some time. We will throw them away,” he said.

Referring to the 'Mandal versus Kamandal' politics of the 1990s, Lalu said the BJP has been against social justice and reservation for weaker sections. He claimed that the BJP was forced to accept reservation for OBCs even though leaders like him were accused of fuelling casteism.

Tejashwi also appealed to Opposition parties to set aside personal egos to join hands in the fight against the BJP.

Referring to BJP MP Parvesh Verma's remarks calling for a boycott of Muslims, he said, "what kind of mindset is this? Somebody tell these BJP members that most of our oil comes from Muslim countries. Will you stop it."