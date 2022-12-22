BJP MLA lies on Jharkhand Assembly floor in protest

BJP MLA lies down on floor of J'khand Assembly premises to protest 'dismal' condition of hospital

He also raised the issue in the House and urged the government to improve its condition

PTI, Ranchi,
  • Dec 22 2022, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 22:53 ist
BJP MLA from Kanke, Sammari Lal stages a protest against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the condition of medical services at RIMS Hospital. credit: PTI

In a unique protest, a BJP legislator lay down on the floor of the Jharkhand Assembly premises like a patient to protest the alleged dismal condition of one of the biggest medical establishments in the state.

Kanke MLA Samri Lal lay down on the floor just outside the entrance to the House to draw attention to the condition of patients in government-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

"Patients lie down on the floor of the hospital due to unavailability of beds and their relatives hold the saline bottles due to lack of stands.

"The ultrasonography machine has been defunct for the last three years. There are six X-ray machines in the state but only two are functional. There is an MRI machine in the hospital but it regularly goes out of order," the protesting MLA said.

Later, he also raised the issue in the House and urged the government to improve its condition.

"I also request the government to form an assembly committee in this regard," he said.

Jharkhand
India News
BJP
Hospital

