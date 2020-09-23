BJP MP demands law to check population growth

BJP Lok Sabha MP Uday Pratap Singh on Wednesday asked the Modi government to bring in a law to control population growth and said it would be the most significant legislation of the century.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lower House, he said unemployment and law and order problems are due to the increasing population of the country.

He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had removed Article 370, cleared the way for construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, and brought a law against the practice of triple talaq.

"I request the government to come up with the most significant law of the century...and make a law to control population (growth)," Singh said.

On Tuesday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had made a similar demand in Lok Sabha.

He had said the government should bring in bills for Uniform Civil Code and population control to "save the country".

He had said these two bills are required to check minority appeasement.

He had also said that members belonging to Scheduled Tribes who convert should not be extended reservation benefits.