BJP patronising goons: UP Congress chief

BJP patronising goons: UP Congress chief on Vikas Dubey video

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 06 2020, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 20:25 ist
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu. Credit: PTI Photo

 Accusing the BJP of “patronising goons”, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Monday sought a high-level probe against ruling party leaders.

Referring to a video on social media, Lallu said gangster Vikas Dubey is heard saying in it that he had links with BJP leaders, including MLAs.

"The Congress stand is vindicated that the ruling party is patronising goons in the state,” Lallu said in a statement referring to the video, in which Dubey is seen taking names of some political leaders he has been in touch with.

“From the day one, the Congress has been of the view that without support from the ruling party, a history-sheeter like Vikas Dubey cannot roam around freely and kill cops. The martyrdom of eight brave cops will prove to be the last straw for the Yogi Adityanath government,” Lallu said.

Demanding a high-level probe, he said people of the state have the right to know how a history-sheeter was carrying out his activities in the state, all with the “support” of the ruling party leaders, including BJP MLAs.

“Uttar Pradesh is in the grip of the BJP brand of jungle raj where they allow their own goons to kill cops. The common people have valid reasons to worry about their safety and security. The Congress will fight for their safety and security against all odds,” Lallu added.

Congress
Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow
BJP
Yogi Adityanath

