BJP plotting to topple four state governments, says Telangana CM KCR

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday accused the BJP of vitiating political space and called upon the judiciary and rational society to act in order to safeguard democracy in the country.

The CM said that the four mediators arrested last week in Hyderabad while trying to encourage defections of four TRS MLAs allegedly into the BJP were planning to topple four state governments including his. The other three mentioned are Rajasthan, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

KCR said that he is appealing to PM Narendra Modi to put a stop to the heinous acts of toppling governments and get all the involved arrested.

The TRS chief said that he is “ready to sacrifice life but would not be silent on the matter.”

“None of us live for a thousand years. You were fortunate to have become a two-time PM. But you are corrupting your name in the pages of history. What will be achieved with these undemocratic deeds of overthrowing governments?,” KCR questioned while advising his “political colleague” to focus on dealing with the inflation, unemployment and India's position falling on various human development indices.

On Thursday evening, after the Munugodu bypoll ended, KCR addressed a press conference where he played video clips of the interactions of the two seers and a middleman allegedly sent by the BJP leadership to Hyderabad to “buy” four TRS MLAs, with an offer of Rs 50-100 crore each.

Referring to the discussions held at TRS MLA Rohith Reddy's farm house near Hyderabad on October 26, KCR pointed that a plan was underway to depose the governments in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

“They (mediators) are shamelessly describing how they did such things in Karnataka, Maharashtra. Eight states were toppled (since BJP came to power) and now the process is on for Telangana, Andhra, Rajasthan and Delhi,” KCR said.

The Cyberabad police had last week arrested one Ramachandra Bharati (a native of Delhi), DPSKVN Simhayaji (from Tirupati) and Nandu Kumar (from Hyderabad) at the farmhouse. They collected evidence of their plan by deploying secret audio, video recorders. The police said they were tipped off by Rohith Reddy. The evidence was presented before the Telangana high court.

The CM said that he is now sending the explosive videos and related information to all the judges, chief ministers, chiefs of political parties, media houses and investigating agencies in the country.

In one of the clips, seer Simhayaji could be heard telling the four TRS MLAs not to be worried as they are on the scanner of a top functionary in the BJP. The seer further hinted that their two options are godi (an amicable relationship) or ED. “(38) Telangana MLAs are on ED radar.”