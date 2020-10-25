BJP resorting to 'hooliganism' to suppress voices of protesting doctors: AAP

The AAP on Sunday claimed the BJP is resorting to "hooliganism" to "suppress" the voices of doctors and nurses protesting over the non-payment of salaries and transferred four CMOs of Hindu Rao Hospital as they were supporting the protest.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP.

Four chief medical officers of Hindu Rao Hospital, which is run by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), were transferred the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT) on Saturday, according to reports.

This came in the midst of protests by resident doctors and paramedical staff from three NDMC-run hospitals including Hindu Rao over non-payment of their salaries for months.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged BJP leaders are continuously threatening the protesting doctors and asking them to withdraw their protest.

"Bharatiya Janata Party is now taking the path of hooliganism to solve the situation. Yesterday, the BJP-ruled MCD transferred four CMO-level doctors of the Hindu Rao Hospital. The reason behind this decision is that these doctors were supporting the protest of the doctors and nurses," he said.

Such a harsh step was taken against these senior doctors for taking the side of the protesting doctors and nurses, he said.

Five doctors of the Hindu Rao Hospital began an indefinite hunger strike on Friday, demanding that their pending salaries for the last three months be released.

Earlier, doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and RBIPMT held a protest at Jantar Mantar to press for their demand.