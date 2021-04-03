BJP targets Maharashtra govt on lockdown plans

Even as the Maharashtra government contemplates a lockdown to combat the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP while opposing the move said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is the only dispensation in the country that has not provided any relief to its citizens.

“Many states too have given various kinds of assistance to the citizens. But Maharashtra is the only state which has not given any kind of assistance during Covid-19 pandemic. It has not given a package of single rupee. On top of it, they have troubled people, disconnected power supply,” leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

According to him, prime minister Narendra Modi gave Rs 20 lakh crore AtmaNirbhar package. “They forgot this so quickly just to misguide the people,” he said, adding that the best way to tackle Covid-19 pandemic is to not criticise the opposition or experts, but to analyse on what we are doing and keep adding to efforts.

On Friday night, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, while giving the example of Brazil and European countries said: “…a decision of a “complete lockdown” would be taken in the next couple of days' time after wide-ranging consultations and a situation update…we will be closely observing the next two days…we expect people to be careful and follow whatever has been told…I cannot rule out the possibility of a lockdown if the current situation prevails.”

Reacting to Thackeray's statement, Fadnavis said: “If the chief minister wants to compare Maharashtra pandemic situation with other nations just to impose another lockdown, then we also need to look at what those Governments have done for their citizens.”

If the MVA government wants another lockdown, then they must first plan on how to help Maharashtra citizens in such difficult times, he said.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said: “The government has zero planning and zero responsibility.”