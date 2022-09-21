BJP's Patra posts Rahul's pic with hijab-clad girl, accuses him of appeasement, Cong hits back

Hijab row: Patra accuses Rahul of appeasement politics

  • Sep 21 2022, 01:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 01:53 ist

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday posted a picture of Rahul Gandhi walking with a hijab-clad girl during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and accused him of indulging in appeasement politics, triggering a backlash from Congress leaders who slammed Patra for his remarks.

Posting a picture of Gandhi walking with the girl wearing a hijab, Patra tweeted in Hindi, "When votes are accounted for on the basis of religion… then it is called appeasement."

Tagging Patra's tweet, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate slammed the BJP leader and said he did not even spare a young girl.

"It's one thing to be rattled by the huge crowds in the (Bharat Jodo) Yatra - but to be blinded by hate like this. You are the pits!" she said.

Responding to Shrinate's tweet, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Worse than the pits."

The Congress has accused the BJP of resorting to disinformation and falsehood on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', and said it shows the "fear" and "frustration" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party's leadership at the success of the yatra.

