'BSP to back NDA if it takes steps to hold OBC census'

BSP will support Centre if it takes concrete steps for holding OBC census: Mayawati

BSP has been demanding census of OBCs in the country

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 06 2021, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 12:45 ist
BSP chief Mayawati. Credit: PTI Photo

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday said it will support the central government in parliament and outside if it takes constructive steps for conducting census of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Her remarks come close on the heels of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday seeking an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the tricky issue of caste-based census which the Centre has proposed to hold only for SCs and STs.

“BSP has been demanding census of OBCs in the country. If the central government takes any positive step in this direction, BSP will definitely support it both inside and outside the parliament,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

