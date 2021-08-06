BSP will support Centre if it takes concrete steps for holding OBC census: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday said it will support the central government in parliament and outside if it takes constructive steps for conducting census of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
Her remarks come close on the heels of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday seeking an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the tricky issue of caste-based census which the Centre has proposed to hold only for SCs and STs.
“BSP has been demanding census of OBCs in the country. If the central government takes any positive step in this direction, BSP will definitely support it both inside and outside the parliament,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.
देश में ओ.बी.सी. समाज की अलग से जनगणना कराने की माँग बी.एस.पी. शुरू से ही लगातार करती रही है तथा अभी भी बी.एस.पी. की यही माँग है और इस मामले में केन्द्र की सरकार अगर कोई सकारात्मक कदम उठाती है तो फिर बी.एस.पी. इसका संसद के अन्दर व बाहर भी जरूर समर्थन करेगी।
— Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 6, 2021
