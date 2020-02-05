CAA won’t affect Indian Muslims: Rajinikanth

Jumping onto the pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act bandwagon, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday toed the BJP line by accusing political parties of using Muslims to further their "selfish political interests" by instigating them to protest against the legislation.

In a politically significant statement, Rajinikanth also asked students not to jump to protest against an issue without "thinking deep" as their future would be in peril if the police file any case against them. Breaking his silence on the CAA and NRC, Rajinikanth invoked the BJP government’s "clarification" that no Indian citizen would be affected to drive home his point that protests against the legislation are politically motivated.

Maintaining that Muslims need not fear the Act, the actor said he would be the first to raise his voice if any Indian Muslim is asked to leave the country. The actor said NPR was “very necessary” and “essential” and he can’t say anything on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) since it is still being worked out.

"A fear has been created that CAA is against Muslims and how can you say that? Muslims have all rights in the country because they stayed back here despite the creation of Pakistan reinforcing their faith in their homeland. How will they be sent out of the country? If something of that sort happens, Rajinikanth will be the first voice of support to them," Rajinikanth said.

"There is no threat to them (Muslims). Some political parties are instigating them (Muslims) for their selfish interests. Even religious gurus support these parties, and this is wrong," he added.

Rajinikanth advised the students to “think deep, analyse and seek advice from professors and elders” before jumping to protest against any issue. “If you don’t think deep, politicians will try to use you and if you jump to protest, you don’t know how police will behave. If they file an FIR, then your life will be in peril. They need to think about this,” he said.

To a question, the actor said he supported the granting of dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees who have settled in Tamil Nadu.

The statement by Rajinikanth, who is expected to launch his political party, is expected to dominate the political discourse for the next few days as he is the only prominent person from Tamil Nadu, other than BJP and AIADMK, to have come out in support of CAA. Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu are dead against CAA and have been leading several protests against the legislation.

On reports that he was fined by the Income Tax department for violations, Rajinikanth said he was a “prompt and honest” taxpayer and had never gone against the law.

Regarding summons issued to him by the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission probing the police firing during anti-Sterlite protests, Rajinikanth he would take a call on it when he receives the summons.