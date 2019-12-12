CAB: BJP leaders visit Pak Hindu refugee camps in Delhi

Delhi BJP leaders on Wednesday celebrated the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament with Pakistani Hindu refugees living in the national capital.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, who met the refugees in north Delhi's Majnu-ka-tilla area, accused the opposition of spreading rumours that the bill is against Muslims living in the country.

"It is not against the Muslims living in the country. It is a human bill that will alleviate the pain of around one crore minorities from neighbouring countries who have taken refuge in India," he said.

The party leaders celebrated the birth of a girl at a refugee camp on Wednesday, when the bill was passed in Parliament, and named her Nagarikta.

"With the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a wave of happiness can be seen at Hindu refugee camps," Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said.

Nearly 200 Hindu refugee families live at Majnu-ka-tilla for the last 10 years.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan met Pakistani Hindu refugees in Adarsh Nagar area.

"Heartwarming robust cries of "LONG LIVE MODI JI" resounded in the refugee colonies of my constituency today.Thousand men & women danced joyfully to the beat of dhols celebrating passage of #CitizenshipAmmendmentBill2019 in Parliament," he tweeted after the visit.

Pakistani Hindu refugee camps in Rohini wore a festive look, BJP's Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said.

He said the refugees will now be able to live in an atmosphere of freedom, respect and security and earn their livelihood like other citizens in the country.

Completing the legislative process for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the contentious bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha had cleared it on Monday.