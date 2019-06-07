Cabinet Secretary Sinha gets three-month extension

Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha was on Friday was given a three-month extension, a move that may rob Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba of a chance to occupy the top bureaucratic post.

Ministry of Personnel issued an order granting an extension to Sinha for a further period of three months beyond June 12, 2019, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

This is the third extension granted to Sinha who was first appointed as Cabinet Secretary in May 2015 for a two-year term. Earlier, Sinha's term was extended for one-year each in 2017 and 2018.

Gauba, one of the seniormost bureaucrats, was tipped to be Sinha's successor. But, as Sinha's term now stands extended till September 11, Gauba's chances of being appointed to the post appear bleak as his tenure as Home Secretary ends on August 31.

Sinha is perhaps the first Cabinet Secretary in recent times to have tenure beyond four years.

Sinha's predecessors – Ajit Kumar Seth and K M Chandrasekhar – had also served the post for four years.

Seth, who was appointed by the UPA dispensation in 2011 continued in the post till 2015 after the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014.

As per the government rules, no government servant shall be granted extension in service beyond the age of retirement of 60 years but as per rule FR 56, extension in public interest may be given “for a period not exceeding four years in the case of Cabinet Secretary”.