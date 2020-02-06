Can add suggestions to address before Budget: WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday courted fresh controversy saying that as the “constitutional head” of the state he has right to add his suggestions to his address ahead of the Budget speech in the state Assembly. This may further intensify the ongoing tussle between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over his address at the Assembly. As per norms the Governor reads out the speech prepared by the state government during the Budget session.

Speaking to reporters at Birbhum district on the sidelines of an event Dhankhar said while the state government can put their policies and ideas in the speech he also has rights to add his suggestions.

“The state has full right to put in the address all that they want. They can put their policies, impressions, ideas and indicate their achievements. The address duly approved by the Cabinet has been sent to me. I also as Governor, constitutional head, have rights. I can also give my suggestions,” said Dhankhar.

His comments come a day after he said that draft of the Governor’s address to the Assembly ahead of the Budget speech has been sent to him and he will make changes to it in a formal manner.

Dhankhar also said that he was the first Governor of the state born after Independence to deliver the address in the Assembly and his predecessors who have delivered the address were born before Independence.

“History will be made when a Governor who was born after Independence will deliver the Budget speech. Till now my distinguished predecessors have delivered this speech. They were all born before Independence. I am the first one born after Independence to address the Assembly for such a speech under the Constitution,” said Dhankhar.

Earlier in the day he said that the farmers of West Bengal were not getting the benefits PM Kissan Samman Nidhi Samman adding that there should be no politics over development.

Reacting to his comments Minister of State Chandrima Bhattacharya said that “it seems that he has come here to get into confrontations.”