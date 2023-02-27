CBI had to obey political masters: Kejriwal on Sisodia's arrest

CBI had to obey masters: Kejriwal on Sisodia's arrest

Sisodia's arrest, one of the high-profile actions against an opposition leader, came after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi's then health minister, in June last year

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 27 2023, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 12:45 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that most of the CBI officers were opposed to arresting his deputy Manish Sisodia but did so due to “political pressure”.

The CBI on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.

Read | Arrest of Sisodia who heads most key depts puts Kejriwal govt in a spot, budget first challenge

"I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish's arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Sisodia's arrest, one of the high-profile actions against an opposition leader, came after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi's then health minister, in June last year. Both ministers have led what the Aam Aadmi Party describes as the successful transformation of Delhi's education and health services, contributing to the party's popularity and continued electoral success.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

