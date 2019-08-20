CBI officials at Chidambaram's Delhi residence

Hours after Delhi High Court rejected P Chidambaram's plea for anticipatory bail in INX Media case and Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing, a team of CBI officials went to the former Finance Minister's residence in the national capital but left after finding out that he was not there.

The six-member team reached Chidambarm's residence in Jor Bagh in the evening. After finding out that he was not there, the officials left.

Chidambaram was apparently in consultation with senior lawyers at another location when the CBI officials reached there.

The team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers has left from the residence of P Chiadambaram. https://t.co/SnKbDKhElP — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

The CBI had on 15 May, 2017 registered a case against Chidambaram's son Karti for influencing Ministry of Finance to clear INX Media's proposal for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Finance Minister.

The Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval was granted in 2006. The investigating agencies have claimed that Chidambaram granted the approval even though he was competent to accord approval on project proposals only up to Rs 600 crore. Beyond Rs 600 crore, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has to clear it.

In the instant case, the approval for FDI of 800 million USD (over Rs 3,500 crore) was sought. Hence, CCEA was competent to grant approval. However, approval was not obtained from CCEA, the agencies had said.

In the FIR registered on May 15, 2017, the CBI claimed that officials acted under the influence of Karti to grant FIPB clearance for foreign investment, which the firm had already acquired without any formal approval from the government.

It claimed INX Media stated in its records that an amount of Rs 10 lakh was given to ASCPL, which was "indirectly" controlled by Karti, for management consultancy charges towards an FIPB notification and clarification. The FIR also alleged that invoices of around Rs 3.5 crore were raised in the name of other companies in which Karti had substantial interests "directly or indirectly".

According to the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money laundering angle in the case, Chidambaram had told Mukerjeas to "help the business" of his son Karti when they met him at his office in North Block in 2007 when he was finance minister.