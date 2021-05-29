Centre transfers West Bengal Chief Secretary after Modi-Mamata meeting row

On a day Centre and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee locked horns over a meeting regarding cyclone Yaas, West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was transferred and asked to join the DoPT office in Delhi on May 31. Trinamool Congress hit back asking, "How much lower will Modi-Shah's BJP stoop?"

In a communiqué to the state government, the Personnel Ministry on Friday said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the placement of the services of Bandyopadhyay with the Government of India as per provisions of Rule 6 (1) of the Indian Administrative Service (cadre) Rules, 1954, with immediate effect.

"Accordingly, the state government is requested to relieve the officer with immediate effect and direct him to report to the Department of Personnel and Training, North Block, New Delhi by 10 am on May 31, 2021," it said.

May 31 is the first working day after Friday when the row started after Mamata skipped a review meeting that PM Narendra Modi was supposed to hold on cyclone Yaas. Soon the BJP launched an all-out attack on Banerjee calling it "petty politics' '.

Read more: Mamata-Modi meet on cyclone kicks up a political storm

Since Bandyopadhyay can join the new posting only after the state government relieves him, the issue is likely to keep the political pot boiling for a few more days. On its part, the Central government has asked the state government to relieve Bandyopadhyay for further posting at the Centre.

Reacting to the development, Rajya Sabha MP from TMC Sukhendu Sekhar Ray wondered, "Has this ever happened since Independence? Forced central deputation of a Chief Secretary of a State! How much lower will Modi-Shah's BJP stoop? All because people of Bengal humiliated the duo (Modi-Shah) and chose Mamata Banerjee with an overwhelming mandate."

A 1987-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, Bandyopadhyay is said to be close to Mamata and was given a three-month extension a few days ago. He was due to retire on May 31 at the age of 60 years.

Mamata, who had announced the extension on Monday, had on May 12 written to PM Modi, requesting him to grant Bandyopadhyay an extension for at least six months in view of his experience of handling the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit the state badly after the conclusion of the state polls.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay is a former journalist. His brother Anjan Bandyopadhyay was also an eminent TV journalist in West Bengal, who died of Covid-19 recently.