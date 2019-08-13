Chidambaram only burden on earth: Palaniswami

Former Union minister P Chidambaram’s remarks that AIADMK would not “resist” even if Tamil Nadu was made into a Union Territory like Jammu and Kashmir have triggered a political slugfest.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday dubbed the senior Congress leader as “burden on the earth.”

Palaniswami launched a blistering attack on Chidambaram for the latter's comments seeking to know the former minister's contribution to the development of Tamil Nadu.

“What are the schemes that P Chidambaram brought to Tamil Nadu? Tell me, please. He was a Union Minister for a long period, but what is the use to the country? He is only a burden on the earth,” Palaniswami told reporters in Salem.

He was responding to questions on Chidambaram’s statement that AIADMK has become so subservient to the BJP that it would not even object if the Union government converted Tamil Nadu into a Union Territory unilaterally like it happened in the case of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Did he bring new projects or industries to Tamil Nadu? Did he take efforts to solve the Cauvery dispute or Mullaperiyar or Palar water dispute? What is his contribution? For him, only his selfish interests are important. Not that of the state or country,” he said.

Palaniswami also justified AIADMK supporting the Centre’s resolution in the Rajya Sabha scrapping Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, saying the party leader J Jayalalithaa had supported such a move way back in 1984.

Chidambaram had on Sunday while addressing a meeting on Jammu and Kashmir here had criticised regional parties that supported the BJP on the issue. In that context, he had said the AIADMK would not take objection to any move by the Centre.

Karti P Chidambaram, Chidambaram’s son and Sivaganga MP, took objection to Palaniswami’s remarks against his father. “The Chief Minister will repent for his remarks,” he said.