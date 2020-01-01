'Cong, AAP must apologise for misleading people on CAA'

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday blamed the Congress and the AAP for the violence that ensued in the national capital after the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Javadekar said, "In a peaceful city like Delhi, the atmosphere that was created by spreading misinformation on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and the damage that was done to property, Congress and AAP are responsible for it. They must apologise to the people."