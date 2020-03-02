Delhi riots: Cong, AAP, TMC MPs hold separate protests

Congress, AAP, TMC MPs hold separate protests against govt over Delhi violence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 02 2020, 16:21pm ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2020, 16:21pm ist
Indian Youth Congress activists shout slogans during a protest demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for the hate speeches over last week's sectarian riots in India's capital, near the Parliament in New Delhi on March 2, 2020. (Photo by AFP)

Congress, Trinamool Congress and AAP MPs staged separate dharnas on Monday near the Gandhi statue in Parliament, demanding answers from the government on the Delhi riots on the first day of the second half of the Budget Session.

Covering their eyes with black bands and holding a finger on their lips in an apparent imitation of the Gandhi's Three Monkeys, MPs like Mohua Mitra, Sukhendu Shekhar Rai were part of the protest.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Shashi Tharoor and others held placards demanding answers on the Delhi riots and the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Another protest, this time by four AAP MPs -- Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta -- was held in front of Gandhi statue of Parliament against violence in Delhi. They raised slogans of "BJP murdabad".

At least 42 people died and more than 200 were injured during the communal riots in northeast Delhi.

Opposition MPs have also given notice in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the Delhi riots.

Those who gave notice include Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, NK Premachandran (RSP), PK Kunjalikutty (Muslim League), Elamaram Kareem (CPIM), Binoy Vishwam (CPI).

