Congress keeps up heat on BJP over Sonbhadra killings

Congress on Sunday kept up the heat on the BJP over the killing of tribals in Sonbhadra, with AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his “delayed” response to the massacre.

The Sonbhadra killings issue is also set to rock Parliament, with Opposition parties giving notice to move an adjournment motion in the Rajya Sabha to discuss serious incidents of recent atrocities against SC/ST communities.

“When thousands of Congress workers and people who love justice came in support of the victims of Umbha, only then the UP government realised that a serious incident has taken place,” Priyanka took to Twitter to target Adityanath, who visited Umbha village where the massacre of tribals took place last week.

Adityanath announced Rs 18.5 lakh as relief to the next of kin of the tribals who were killed in the massacre.

The Congress leader, who was arrested on Friday by the UP police enroute to Sonbhadra, also reminded the Uttar Pradesh chief minister that he should ensure that the announcements he had made were implemented at the earliest.

“The tribals must get the ownership of the land and most importantly, people of the village must be protected,” Priyanka demanded.

Trinamool Congress, whose leaders were not allowed to visit Sonbhadra on Saturday, have given a notice in the Rajya Sabha to adjourn the proceedings and take up a discussion on recent atrocities against tribals and dalits in the country. The issue is expected to come up in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Sonbhadra killings have emerged as a rallying point for the Opposition to join ranks against the BJP, which enjoys brute majority in the Lok Sabha and is gaining strength in the Rajya Sabha.

Priyanka also took a swipe at Adityanath for his “delayed” visit to Sonbhadra. “I welcome respected chief minister's Sonbhadra visit. Even though it is late, it is the government's duty to stand with the victims. It is good to know your duties,” she said.

“Umbha has been waiting for justice for a long time. Expect that the victims of Umbha will get justice and their five demands will be fulfilled,” Priyanka said, even as Congress workers credited her for “waking” the chief minister “out of slumber”.