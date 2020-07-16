Congress on ventilator, selling MLAs to BJP: AAP's Raghav Chadha

Placing itself as an alternative, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday attacked the Congress, claiming it is on death bed and selling votes and MLAs to the BJP, betraying the trust placed by people on it.

Referring to the political developments in Rajasthan where Congress leader Sachin Pilot raised a rebellion, the AAP said both the Congress and the BJP were indulging in "dirty politics" at a time the country should be fighting unitedly against the Covid-19 pandemic.

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said, "one party is selling its votes and MLAs while the other is buying them. We are witnessing immoral politics. Congress has become old. It is on a ventilator. It is counting the breaths. No plasma therapy, no hydroxychloroquine, no Remdesivir can save it."

Chadha said people voted for Congress with hope in Goa, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh but accused it of selling votes and MLAs.

"There is no future for Congress or it can provide a future for the country. You vote for Congress and be rest assured that your vote is sold," he told a press conference.

Chadha said the situation provides the AAP with responsibility and whether the question is whether his party will understand it.

"Time will tell whether we can take up the responsibility. But one thing is that even in places where AAP does not have a big organisational structure, people look up to AAP as an alternative. Congress is walking towards doom," he said.

He said AAP has no option but to fill the gap to take up the responsibility.

AAP’s attack on the Congress came at a time Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is facing rebellion from Pilot and his supporters. Gehlot has accused Pilot of trying to overthrow his government with the help of BJP.

Congress has also lost governments in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh after a section of Congress MLAs defected to the BJP.