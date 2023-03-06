Congress puts up posters of 'corrupt, deshdrohi' Sisodia-Jain behind bars

Cong attacks AAP with 'deshdrohi' Sisodia-Jain posters

The posters spotted outside AICC and Delhi Congress offices feature a remark by Arvind Kejriwal.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 06 2023, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 10:02 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

The Congress on Monday stepped up its attack against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by putting up posters of "corrupt" Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who are now behind the bars. 

The posters spotted outside AICC and Delhi Congress offices feature a remark by Arvind Kejriwal: "Those who are corrupt are traitors."

Sisodia was arrested by CBI last month in excise policy case, while Jain was arrested by the ED in 2022 in a case of hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

