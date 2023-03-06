Congress puts up posters of 'corrupt, deshdrohi' Sisodia-Jain behind bars

The Congress on Monday stepped up its attack against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by putting up posters of "corrupt" Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who are now behind the bars.

The posters spotted outside AICC and Delhi Congress offices feature a remark by Arvind Kejriwal: "Those who are corrupt are traitors."

Delhi Congress puts up posters over AAP leaders Manish Sisodia-Satyendar Jain, outside AICC & Delhi Congress offices Sisodia was arrested by CBI in Feb in excise policy case. Jain was arrested by ED in 2022 in a case of hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company pic.twitter.com/PCQMcriv2w — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023

Sisodia was arrested by CBI last month in excise policy case, while Jain was arrested by the ED in 2022 in a case of hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

