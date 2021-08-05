Congress to run 'BJP gaddi chodo' campaign in Uttar Pradesh on August 9-10

The Congress will run the "BJP gaddi chodo" (quit power) campaign with marches and protests in all Assembly segments of Uttar Pradesh on August 9 and 10 on the issues of unemployment, women's security, corruption, farmers' grievances, expensive electricity and dues of sugarcane farmers.

On the direction of party general secretary and state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marches and demonstrations will be held in all the Assembly constituencies of the state on August 9 and 10 against inflation, unemployment, farmers' problems, women's safety and corruption, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said on Wednesday.

All sections of the society are sad, disappointed and desperate due to the misgovernance of the BJP, he said, adding that a "jungle raj" is prevalent everywhere.

There will be protests in the entire Uttar Pradesh on August 9-10 against the government's repressive attitude, Lallu said.