Cong to run 'BJP gaddi chodo' campaign in Uttar Pradesh

Congress to run 'BJP gaddi chodo' campaign in Uttar Pradesh on August 9-10

On the direction of party general secretary and state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marches and demonstrations will be held

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 05 2021, 05:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 05:14 ist
Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu and others. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Congress will run the "BJP gaddi chodo" (quit power) campaign with marches and protests in all Assembly segments of Uttar Pradesh on August 9 and 10 on the issues of unemployment, women's security, corruption, farmers' grievances, expensive electricity and dues of sugarcane farmers.

On the direction of party general secretary and state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marches and demonstrations will be held in all the Assembly constituencies of the state on August 9 and 10 against inflation, unemployment, farmers' problems, women's safety and corruption, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said on Wednesday.

All sections of the society are sad, disappointed and desperate due to the misgovernance of the BJP, he said, adding that a "jungle raj" is prevalent everywhere.

There will be protests in the entire Uttar Pradesh on August 9-10 against the government's repressive attitude, Lallu said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
BJP
Congress
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

China tries to tame Delta Covid-19 variant

China tries to tame Delta Covid-19 variant

Mental health, fitness dominate Twitter conversations

Mental health, fitness dominate Twitter conversations

On the wings of Pegasus

On the wings of Pegasus

29 ministers inducted in CM Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet

29 ministers inducted in CM Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet

'Covid R number worrying; second wave may not be over'

'Covid R number worrying; second wave may not be over'

Ravi Dahiya: The quiet storm of Indian wrestling

Ravi Dahiya: The quiet storm of Indian wrestling

‘Dancing ghosts’: The sky throws up more surprises

‘Dancing ghosts’: The sky throws up more surprises

 