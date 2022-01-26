Congress-yukt BJP: Shashi Tharoor's dig after RPN Singh switches sides

Cong-yukt BJP: Tharoor's dig as RPN Singh changes sides

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2022, 17:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 17:34 ist
Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI file photo

A day after RPN Singh joined the BJP, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took a dig at the saffron party with rhyming sentences in Hindi and the phrase "Congress-yukt BJP".

Just weeks ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Singh quit the Congress party on Tuesday and joined the BJP, in a setback for the grand old party.

A Union minister in the UPA-II government, the 57-year-old leader joined the BJP at the party headquarters here, evoking a sharp reaction from Congress leaders, including its spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who called him a "coward".

Read | RPN Singh jolts Congress, but BJP's gain or SP's loss?

On Wednesday, Tharoor took to Twitter to say in Hindi, "'Chorh kar ja rahe hain ghar apna, shayad unke kuch aur sapne hain, ab udhar bhi sab apna sa hai, ab udhar bhi toh sabhi apne hain. (Congress-yukt BJP)'"

The tweet roughly translates to: "He is leaving his home, maybe he has other dreams; now there also it feels homely, there also are his own people".

Tharoor's "Congress-yukt BJP" jibe is a wordplay on the BJP's slogan of 'Congress-mukt Bharat' (Congress-free India).

Responding to Tharoor, national spokesperson of the Congress Pawan Khera said in a tweet in Hindi: "One who couldn't be true to his ideology, cannot be our own."

Borrowing the essence of the 'Bhagwad Gita', Khera said, "Have to defeat those who divide people in 80-20, O Arjun; don't look for your people there, don't look for dreams there."

After joining the BJP, Singh said the Congress is not the same party where he worked for 32 years and that he wants to contribute to the nation's development while reposing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

