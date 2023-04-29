Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury retained as Public Accounts Committee chairman

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was retained as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, while BJP member Santosh Kumar Gangwar was appointed chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprises for 2023-24.

The committees, which will come into force from May 1 till April 30 next year, were notified by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"The Speaker has appointed Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the Chairperson of the Committee on Public Accounts (2023-24)," a communication from Lok Sabha said.

"The Speaker has appointed Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar as the Chairperson of the Committee on Public Undertakings (2023-24)," another notification said.

The 22-member Committee on Public Accounts for 2023-24 has Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Subhash Chandra Baheria, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Jagdambika Pal, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Rahul Ramesh Shewale, Gowdar Mallikarjunappa Siddeshwara, Brijendra Singh, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Satya Pal Singh, Jayant Sinha, Balashowry Vallabbhaneni and Ram Kripal Yadav as its members from the Lok Sabha.

From the Upper House, the members nominated to the panel include Shaktisinh Gohil (Congress), K Laxman, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (TMC), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), M Thambidurai (AIADMK), Ghanshyam Tiwari and Sudhanshu Trivedi (BJP).

Among the members of Lok Sabha who are part of the Committee on Public Undertakings (2023-24) are Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Heena Vijaykumar Gavit, Chandra Prakash Joshi, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Sri Krishna Devarayalu Lavu, Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam, Arjunlal Meena, Janardan Mishra, Nama Nageswara Rao, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Ravneet Singh, Sushil Kumar Singh, Uday Pratap Singh and Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas.

The Rajya Sabha members who have been nominated to the panel are Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, Syed Nasir Hussain, Anil Jain, Prakash Javadekar, Amar Patnaik, V Vijayasai Reddy and Binoy Viswam.

Besides, the Speaker also appointed Kirit Premjibhai Solanki as the chairperson of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (2023-24).

Among the members of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for 2023-24 include Girish Chandra, Guman Singh Damor, Anil Firojiya, Tapir Gao, Rattan Lal Kataria, Goddeti Madhavi, Pratima Mondal, Ashok Mahadeorao Nete, Vincent H Pala, Chhedi Paswan, Prince Raj, A Raja, Upendra Singh Rawat, Sandhya Ray, Mohammad Sadique and Jagannath Sarkar, Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, Ajay Tamta and Rebati Tripura, besides Krupal Balaji Tumane.

Members of the panel from the Rajya Sabha are Niranjan Bishi, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Kanta Kardam, Phulo Devi Netam, Samir Oraon, Nabam Rebia, Anthiyur P Selvarasu, V Sivadasan, Sumer Singh Solanki, and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.