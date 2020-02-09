Constitution under constant attack during BJP rule: Kumari Selja

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Sunday alleged that the country's Constitution is being attacked constantly under the BJP government.

She was speaking at a function organized in Panchkula to commemorate the birth anniversary of saint-poet Ravidas.

"The path of equality shown by our Constitution is being changed today under the RSS agenda," a Congress release quoted Selja as saying.

The Congress leader said, "Today we are remembering Guru Ravidas ji, who raised voice against untouchability and discrimination which was a big challenge many years ago."

"Not only he (Ravidas) raised his voice against untouchability and discrimination, he went beyond that and gave a message for the entire humanity," she said.

Selja said "today we have other challenges before us because our Constitution is under constant attack".

"Many great men including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad together joined Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in giving us our Constitution that guarantees us freedom as well as equality and the right to live with dignity," she said.

"Under the RSS agenda, our constitutional values and constitutional authorities are under pressure and changes to the Constitution are being brought in that endanger our rights," she alleged.

"The path of equality that our Constitution has shown is being challenged and trampled today," the Congress leader said, accusing the BJP of playing "divisive politics".