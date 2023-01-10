Country needs Kejriwal model, says AAP

As it prepares to contest the elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership said that the whole country wants Arvind Kejriwal’s model of governance.

AAP’s national joint secretary and in-charge of the party’s Maharashtra unit Gopal Italia and national executive member Mumbai president Preeti Sharma-Menon held discussions on the future strategy on Monday.

“No party is serious about solving the problems of Mumbaikars. All parties have failed and now people have an alternative in the form of AAP,” Italia said.

“AAP has been in Delhi for several years, it has formed a government in Punjab and acquired 13 per cent vote share in the recently held Gujarat Assembly elections, garnering over 40 lakh votes. The party also won five seats in Gujarat and earned the status of national party.

In addition to Gujarat, the AAP also uprooted BJP from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi which the BJP was ruling for years. By these wins, AAP has generated a wave of new hope and fresh expectations in the whole country,” he said.

“People now expect that the government should deliver and that new government schools should come up in their area. The money from the taxes they pay, should be utilised for people’s welfare and must be tangible,” added Italia.

Sharma-Menon said that AAP will fight BMC elections with all its strength. “Education, health, electricity, water, roads and cleanliness will be our major issues,” she said.

AAP’s Maharashtra Chief Ranga Rachure said that the party is expanding its wings in every corner of the state. “The party recently won seats in the Gram Panchayat elections,” he added.