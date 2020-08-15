CPI(M) pledges to continue its fight to defend constitution on Independence Day

Extending greetings to the people of the country on Independence Day, the CPI(M) on Saturday said it will continue its fight to defend the Constitution of India which was "under severe strain".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort and asked citizens to prepare themselves for a self-reliant India.

"We pledge to continue our fight in defence of the constitution and against attack on fundamental rights. This freedom was hard-earned and any attempt to curb it will be fought back," the Left party said on Twitter.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said this Independence Day it is the duty of all to renew the pledge to secure all kinds of freedom.

"Greetings on Independence Day! Today is the day to renew our pledge to secure all types of freedoms -- economic, social, political -- for Indians of all regions, faiths, languages, genders and beliefs, especially in these times when our Constitutional Republic is under severe strain," he said in a tweet.