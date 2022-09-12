'18 days in Kerala, 2 in UP': CPI(M) slams Congress

CPI(M) slams 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' for spending '18 days in Kerala, 2 in UP'; Congress hits back

The photo also carried maps of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh illustrating the difference in their size

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Sep 12 2022, 16:24 ist
  updated: Sep 12 2022, 16:58 ist

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday criticised the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying spending 18 days in Left-ruled Kerala and just two in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh is a "strange way to fight BJP-RSS".

The remark prompted a strong response from the Congress which derided the Left as the "A team" of the BJP in the southern state.

The CPI(M) tweeted a caricature of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with text wondering if it was a "Bharat Jodo" or "Seat Jodo" campaign. "18 days in Kerala...2 days in UP. Strange way to fight BJP-RSS," read the text.

The photo also carried maps of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh illustrating the difference in their size.

Responding to the tweet, Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, said, "Do your homework better on how and why yatra was planned the way it is. And silly criticism from a party that is the A team of BJP in the land of MunduModi." 

