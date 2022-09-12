CPI(M) slams 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' for spending '18 days in Kerala, 2 in UP'; Congress hits back

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday criticised the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying spending 18 days in Left-ruled Kerala and just two in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh is a "strange way to fight BJP-RSS".
The remark prompted a strong response from the Congress which derided the Left as the "A team" of the BJP in the southern state.
Also Read | Elephant has woken up and surprised many: Jairam Ramesh on Bharat Jodo Yatra
The CPI(M) tweeted a caricature of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with text wondering if it was a "Bharat Jodo" or "Seat Jodo" campaign. "18 days in Kerala...2 days in UP. Strange way to fight BJP-RSS," read the text.
— CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) September 12, 2022
The photo also carried maps of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh illustrating the difference in their size.
Responding to the tweet, Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, said, "Do your homework better on how and why yatra was planned the way it is. And silly criticism from a party that is the A team of BJP in the land of MunduModi."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Truly autonomous cars impossible without human touch?
B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery
UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients
NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack
Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock
'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today
King Charles III's name has loaded history
Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay
2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole