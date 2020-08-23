Delhi Congress demands Rahul be appointed party chief

Delhi Congress demands Rahul Gandhi be appointed party chief 'without further delay'

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 23 2020, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2020, 20:42 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: Getty Images

 The Delhi Congress, after an "emergency" meeting on Sunday, demanded Rahul Gandhi's ascension as the party's national president without further delay.

The meeting, presided by Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar, passed a resolution demanding that Rahul Gandhi should be appointed as the party's national president without further delay, a statement said.

Read: Letter by Congress leaders unfortunate, says Gehlot

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, different voices have emerged within the party, with a section comprising MPs and former ministers demanding a collective leadership, while another group has sought the return of Rahul Gandhi to the helm.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) resolution noted that some senior leaders going public with their opinion regarding a change in the leadership has given "ammunition" to the opponents to mount an attack on the party, "demoralising" its cadre.

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi offers to resign amid calls for 'full-time' Congress President

The issue should have been raised at internal fora, not outside, it said.

Batting for Rahul Gandhi, the resolution said the former party chief "should be appointed as the president of the All India Congress Committee without any further delay to provide a dynamic and youthful leadership to the party in these trying times. Only a powerful and fearless leader like Rahul Gandhi can expose the lies and falsehood of the BJP and the Modi government".

The resolution also thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her "dynamic leadership" during "testing times" due to the Covid-19 pandemic and motivating the party cadre to work among people.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Delhi

What's Brewing

Kerala's first tribal panchayat may face food scarcity

Kerala's first tribal panchayat may face food scarcity

Indonesia's Sinabung volcano spews new burst of hot ash

Indonesia's Sinabung volcano spews new burst of hot ash

The lonely plight of the Great Barrier Reef

The lonely plight of the Great Barrier Reef

Frank Sinatra slept here, and so can you

Frank Sinatra slept here, and so can you

Costly, but transparent masks boon for hard of hearing

Costly, but transparent masks boon for hard of hearing

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Why does California have so many wildfires?

 