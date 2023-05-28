Delhi MCD officials pay tribute to Savarkar, garland his statue

Civic officials on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighter V D Savarkar by garlanding his statue in Delhi.
Municipal Corporation of Delhi paid a floral tribute to him on his 140th birth anniversary, the MCD said in a statement.
Deputy Commissioner of Central Zone, Angel Bhati garlanded the statue of Savarkar located at Lajpat Nagar at a simple function organised by Community Services Department of the MCD.
On this occasion, Bhati recalled the contributions of the freedom fighter.
