Delhi MCD officials pay tribute to Savarkar, garland his statue

Civic officials on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighter V D Savarkar by garlanding his statue in Delhi.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi paid a floral tribute to him on his 140th birth anniversary, the MCD said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Central Zone, Angel Bhati garlanded the statue of Savarkar located at Lajpat Nagar at a simple function organised by Community Services Department of the MCD.

On this occasion, Bhati recalled the contributions of the freedom fighter.