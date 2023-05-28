Delhi MCD officials pay tribute to Savarkar

Delhi MCD officials pay tribute to Savarkar, garland his statue

On this occasion, the officials recalled the contributions of the freedom fighter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2023, 20:21 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 20:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Civic officials on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighter V D Savarkar by garlanding his statue in Delhi.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi paid a floral tribute to him on his 140th birth anniversary, the MCD said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Central Zone, Angel Bhati garlanded the statue of Savarkar located at Lajpat Nagar at a simple function organised by Community Services Department of the MCD.

On this occasion, Bhati recalled the contributions of the freedom fighter.

India News
Delhi
MCD
V D Savarkar

