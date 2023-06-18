'Delhi would've been safest if...,' CM after women shot

Delhi would've been safest had law and order been under AAP govt, says Kejriwal after 2 women shot

This is not the first time AAP has attacked the L-G over law and order in the capital

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jun 18 2023, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 12:41 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the national capital would have been the safest place had the law and order situation been under the AAP dispensation instead of the Lieutenant Governor.

His remarks came after two women were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in R K Puram in southwest Delhi Sunday morning.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the two women. May their souls rest in peace. The people of Delhi have started feeling quite insecure. Those who are responsible for handling the law and order situation in Delhi are hatching a conspiracy to take control of the Delhi government instead of fixing the situation," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Had the law and order situation been under the AAP dispensation instead of the L-G, Delhi would have been the safest," he added.

The AAP had on earlier occasions too attacked Lt Governor V K Saxena over the alleged "deteriorating" law and order situation in the city.

