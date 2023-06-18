Delhi would've been safest had law and order been under AAP govt, says Kejriwal after 2 women shot

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the national capital would have been the safest place had the law and order situation been under the AAP dispensation instead of the Lieutenant Governor.
His remarks came after two women were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in R K Puram in southwest Delhi Sunday morning.
Read | Crane operator dead as portion of under construction flyover collapses in Delhi
"Our thoughts are with the families of the two women. May their souls rest in peace. The people of Delhi have started feeling quite insecure. Those who are responsible for handling the law and order situation in Delhi are hatching a conspiracy to take control of the Delhi government instead of fixing the situation," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
दोनों महिलाओं के परिवारों के साथ हमारी संवेदनायें। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें।
दिल्ली के लोग अपने आप को बहुत असुरक्षित महसूस करने लगे हैं। जिन लोगों को दिल्ली की क़ानून व्यवस्था सँभालनी है, वो क़ानून व्यवस्था ठीक करने के बजाय पूरी दिल्ली सरकार पर क़ब्ज़ा करने के षड्यंत्र कर… https://t.co/PxT6A2KnkK
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 18, 2023
"Had the law and order situation been under the AAP dispensation instead of the L-G, Delhi would have been the safest," he added.
The AAP had on earlier occasions too attacked Lt Governor V K Saxena over the alleged "deteriorating" law and order situation in the city.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11
Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed
NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down
To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac
Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events
Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final
Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life
Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study
Indian tennis at a crossroads
Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra