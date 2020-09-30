DH Radio | The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, want to know about the farm laws— the reason for farmers' protest? Listen to Suyash Tiwari, a senior analyst at PRS Legislative Research, explain them in detail.

Ahmed Shariff: In today's episode, we are joined by a senior analyst at PRS Legislative Research Suyash Tiwari to probe the farm laws and get to know them better. Hi, Suyash and welcome to DH Radio.

Suyash Tiwari: Hi.

Ahmed: Can you briefly explain to us the three farm bills over which there are protests across the country?

Suyash: If you see the way agricultural produce is currently regulated, the marketing part of it. We are talking about the first step of the supply chain where the farmers sell their produce to buyer, trader, agent etc. That part is regulated by the APMC market.

These committees are set up under the state laws and these state laws are meant to regulate the entire agriculture marketing system— the way the farmers can sell their produce, where they can sell it and who can buy it and what kind of measures need to be taken care of when such a transaction takes place and who is the regulatory authority to intervene when a dispute arises.

The three bills passed by the parliament recently they mainly try to intervene in this step where the farmer is selling his produce to the next player or the buyer. One of three bills what it tries to do is that it wants to make it easier for the buyers to buy (the produce) directly from the farmer...