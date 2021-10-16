DH Toon | India down to 101st rank in GHI 2021

DH Toon | India at 101st rank in Global Hunger Index 2021

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 16 2021, 07:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 07:55 ist

India has slipped to the 101st position in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021 of 116 countries, from its 2020 position of 94th and is behind its neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Eighteen countries, including China, Brazil and Kuwait, shared the top rank with a GHI score of less than five, the website of the Global Hunger Index that tracks hunger and malnutrition said on Thursday.

