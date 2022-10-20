DH Toon | President's baton passed to Kharge

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 20 2022, 06:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 06:51 ist

Mallikarjun Kharge, hailed by Congress cadres as "Solillada Saradara", a leader who has faced no defeat, rose from humble beginnings as a union leader to become the president of the nation's grand old party. In his political career spanning over five decades, he deftly steered the ministries he held and remained a steadfast Gandhi family loyalist notwithstanding the ebb and flow of politics and power.

