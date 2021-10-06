DH Toon: New Delhi fails to decipher what empathy means

DH Toon: New Delhi fails to decipher what empathy means!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 06 2021, 07:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 07:05 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke at a function in Lucknow on Tuesday, chose not to mention the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in which four farmers were run over by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Union Minister Ajai Mishra's son along with five others even as the opposition leaders slammed what they termed the 'dictatorial' UP government for not allowing them to visit the violence-hit district.

Modi, who inaugurated the 'New Urban India Conclave' here, highlighted the achievements of his government on different fronts and said that his opponents were busy only in 'wasting' their energy in criticising him (Modi).

Uttar Pradesh
Lakhimpur
BJP
DH Toon

