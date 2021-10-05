PM Modi silent on Lakhimpur violence as opposition parties slam 'dictatorial' UP govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke at a function in Lucknow on Tuesday, chose not to mention the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in which four farmers were run over by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Union Minister Ajai Mishra's son along with five others even as the opposition leaders slammed what they termed the 'dictatorial' UP government for not allowing them to visit the violence-hit district.

Modi, who inaugurated the 'New Urban India Conclave' here, highlighted the achievements of his government on different fronts and said that his opponents were busy only in 'wasting' their energy in criticising him (Modi).

''Some people ask what has Modi done? They waste their energy on criticising me,'' he said while speaking at the function after digitally handing over keys of newly built houses to the beneficiaries of the scheme.

The violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, however, failed to get a mention in his speech prompting condemnation from the opposition parties.

''It is unfortunate that killing of the farmers was not mentioned by the PM in his speech especially when one of his cabinet colleagues is under the scanner ...it shows that the BJP government is not bothered about the farmers,'' said a senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader here.

''The opposition leaders are not being allowed to visit the spot and meet the families of the victims.....it shows the dictatorial mindset of the government,'' the leader added.

Nine persons, including four farmers, were killed at Tikonia in the district after hundreds of farmers tried to waive the black flag and block the visit of Ajai Mishra and UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to attend a function on Monday.

