DH Toon | Send Tejasvi a show-cause notice for withdrawing statement

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 29 2021, 05:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 05:36 ist

Bangalore South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday withdrew statements that he said created “an avoidable controversy”.

"At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’. Certain statements from my speech has regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements," Surya said in a tweet.

The BJP Yuva Morcha president, however, did not specify which statement he is withdrawing from his hour-long speech.

DH Toon
Tejasvi Surya
BJP
Hindutva
Indian Politics

