Didn't demand front row seat for Rahul: Congress

The Congress has countered reports suggesting that it has demanded a front-row seat for Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, saying such reports were nothing but "propaganda".

"Neither Rahul-Ji nor Congress party has ever put forward any demand for 'Front Row' seat at Parliament for Rahul Gandhi-Ji. We have proposed seat no. 466 for Rahul Gandhi Ji. #Desist from false propaganda," Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has tweeted.

The clarification from Chowdhury, who is the Congress floor leader, came following media reports that claimed that the government has not paid heed to the main Opposition party's demand for an additional front-row seat in the Lok Sabha.

In the previous Lok Sabha also, Rahul had been allotted a seat in the second row.

Seats on the front row is allotted as per the strength of the party and Congress, this time can avail two seats. Chowdhury and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi occupy these seats.

DMK leader T R Balu and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav are likely to get front row seats.

DH had on July 2 reported Rahul will sit in the aisle seat in the second row in the Lok Sabha, while UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will take a seat in the front row.

From the government side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the first seat being the leader of the House and sitting next to Modi would be Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Road and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Chemical and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda.