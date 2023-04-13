Don’t know who Sukesh Chandrasekhar is, says BRS leader Kavitha

BRS leader K Kavitha on Friday said she does not know who Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the alleged conman accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the wife of a prominent businessman, is. Rubbishing reports in a section of media linking her with Chandrasekhar, Kavitha said some media organizations have been deliberately spreading false news against the Telangana government, the BRS party, and most importantly, her.

In a statement issued here, she lambasted BJP leaders saying that based an anonymous letter by a "financial criminal," the saffron party was carrying out the smear campaign against her. “I am not even familiar with the real Sukesh Chandrasekhar. I don't even know who he is. But regardless of the facts, some media outlets are zealous and persistent in publishing false news,” said the BRS MLC.

Noting that the people of Telangana are wise, she said the truth will prevail in the due course.