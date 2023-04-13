Don’t know who Sukesh is, says BRS leader Kavitha

Don’t know who Sukesh Chandrasekhar is, says BRS leader Kavitha

She rubbished media reports linking her with the conman

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 13 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 22:40 ist
BRS leader K Kavitha. Credit: PTI Photo

BRS leader K Kavitha on Friday said she does not know who Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the alleged conman accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the wife of a prominent businessman, is. Rubbishing reports in a section of media linking her with Chandrasekhar, Kavitha said some media organizations have been deliberately spreading false news against the Telangana government, the BRS party, and most importantly, her.

Read | Sukesh Chandrashekhar releases alleged WhatsApp chats with K Kavitha, Satyendar Jain

In a statement issued here, she lambasted BJP leaders saying that based an anonymous letter by a "financial criminal," the saffron party was carrying out the smear campaign against her. “I am not even familiar with the real Sukesh Chandrasekhar. I don't even know who he is. But regardless of the facts, some media outlets are zealous and persistent in publishing false news,” said the BRS MLC.

Noting that the people of Telangana are wise, she said the truth will prevail in the due course.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K Kavitha
Sukesh Chandrashekar
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

 