EC notice to Verma for calling Kejriwal 'terrorist'

EC issues notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for calling Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2020, 20:32pm ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 20:35pm ist
PTI file photo

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist".

He has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to respond.

The notice came on a day when he was barred from campaigning for 96 hours (four days) for making controversial remarks at a poll meet recently.

The EC has also ordered his removal from the BJP's list of star campaigners.

The notice said the AAP had approached the Delhi chief electoral officer with a complaint.

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Parvesh Verma
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
Comments (+)
 