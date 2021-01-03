First time such arrogant govt in power, must withdraw farm laws: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Modi government as the first arrogant regime in independent India that is blind to the pain and struggle of farmers who are protesting against the three farm laws in harsh winters.

“It is time that the Modi government sheds its arrogance of power and repeal the three farm laws without any condition to end the farmers agitation who are dying in cold and rain,” Gandhi said in a statement here.

“This is the raj dharma and a true tribute to the farmers who passed away. The Modi government should remember that the meaning of democracy is to protect the interests of the farmers and workers.

Gandhi alleged that ensuring profits of its handful of industrialists appeared to be the main agenda of this government.

“In a democracy, governments that ignore the sentiments of the masses and their leaders do not rule for a long time,” the Congress President said.

“Just like fellow citizens, I am distressed to see the plight of our farmers who are protesting at Delhi’s borders for 39 days in this bone-chilling cold and rains to get their demands accepted,” she said.

Gandhi alleged that more than 50 protesting farmers have died because of government apathy while a few ended their lives in protest.

“And yet it has neither melted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s heart nor any Minister had a comforting word to say to the families of those who died,” the Congress President said.

She said it was now absolutely clear that the agitating farmers-workers will not kneel before this government’s policy of tire out the protesters and end the agitation.