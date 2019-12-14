FM Sitharaman among world’s 100 most powerful women

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is among the Forbes’ ranking of 100 most powerful women in the world, a list topped by German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the ninth consecutive year.

Other Indians in the list include HCL Corporation CEO and Executive Director Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

The Forbes 2019 list of ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ has been topped by Merkel, 65, followed by President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde in the second spot and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, ranked third. Also on the list is Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.