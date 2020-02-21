From H1B visas to GSP, Congress' friendship test for Narendra Modi-Donald Trump talks

Ahead of the visit of President Donald Trump, Congress on Friday presented its own wishlist to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to settle teething issues such as restoration of H1B quotas and resumption of preferential trade tariffs under the general system of preferences (GSP) that was scrapped by the US last year.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also asked the Modi government not to limit the visit of the US President to just photo opportunity and event management but should look for concrete results in the national interest.

Sharma also made it clear that Trump would not be having a separate meeting with the Congress leadership during his two-day visit to India.

“This visit should not be reduced to a photo opportunity or a PR exercise that would devalue the importance of our partnership, that would also not be in India's national interest,” said Sharma, who handled external affairs and commerce portfolios during the UPA regime.

He voiced concerns about the withdrawal of GSP status to India, reduction in H1B visas and restoration of social security of Indian professionals and hoped Modi would flag these issues during his interactions with Trump.

“We hope our country will hear enhancement of H1-B visas, restoration of GSP and also reversing the present association and recognizing India as a developing country,” Sharma said.

The Congress leader also dismissed claims by the government that the Ahmedabad led of Trump's visit was being hosted by the Donald Trump Abhinandan Samiti.

“The government should desist from being hypocritical. The prime minister should openly say that Trump is his friend and he is making grand arrangements. It is not possible for some samiti to make arrangements on such a huge scale overnight,” he said.

Sharma also slammed the government for insulting the poor by asking them to vacate the slum clusters along the route Trump was scheduled to take during his stay in Ahmedabad and building a wall to cover the shanties.

“Poor have been insulted for the reception of President Trump in Ahmedabad, poverty covered by building a wall. This is the mindset of the BJP government,” the Congress leader said.