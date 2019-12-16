Gehlot pays tributes to martyrs of 1971 Indo-Pak war

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday paid tributes to martyrs of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and hailed the valour of the country's armed forces and remembered the leadership of then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Vijay Dsiwas is celebrated on December 16 every year. On this day in 1971, over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before Indian troops, bringing to an end the bitterly fought war on the eastern and western fronts. It also led to the creation of Bangladesh.

"I salute the valour of our Armed Forces on Vijay Diwas and pay tributes to the brave martyrs of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. This victory remains India's greatest. We can never forget exemplary leadership of then PM Indira ji as well as the courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers," Gehlot said.

He said Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride for the whole country and nobody can forget sacrifice of our soldiers.

"The first woman prime minister of the country, Indira Gandhi, had changed the history and geography of the subcontinent through this war. Indira Gandhi as a strong female prime minister gave strong leadership to the country, which elevated the honour of India in the world," Gehlot said.

He said the military strength of India was recognized with the rise of Bangladesh.

"I am proud that during the war, I got an opportunity to serve the refugees by going to refugee camps in West Bengal. For about 15 days, we worked in their sorrow and happiness. I still remember those days," Gehlot said in a statement.

He said youths from every village and family in Rajasthan have sacrificed their lives while protecting the borders.

"Rajasthan has never been behind, be it 1962, 1965 and 1971 or Kargil war," the chief minister said.

"We all take pride in Vijay Diwas. My best wishes to all the army whether air force, navy or army. For the unity and integrity of the country, the soldiers gave up their everything. My humble tribute to all the martyred soldiers who laid down their lives for the pride of the country," he said.