Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, says party run by sycophants

In a jolt to Congress, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday quit the party, accusing the leadership of propping up "proxies" and that in the last eight years it was trying to foist a non serious leader at the helm leading to conceding space to BJP and regional parties.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Azad said proxies are being propped up to take over leadership and organisational elections are a sham. He added that all senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party.

At a time reports emerged that Ashok Gehlot haD emerged as a frontrunner to become Congress president, Azad said the new president will just be a puppet.

He said Congress conceded space to BJP at the national level and to regional parties at the state level because in the last 8 years the party has been trying to foist a non serious leader at the helm.

Azad's resignation comes days after he refused to take up the chairmanship of Jammu and Kashmir Campaign Committee.

Azad's letter was a scathing attack on both Sonia and Rahul. He said the "remote control model" that had demolished the UPA has found a place in the party now.

After the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed Vice President by Sonia, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished, Azad said.