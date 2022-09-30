Goof-up in Tharoor's manifesto: India's map distorted

Goof-up in Shashi Tharoor's manifesto: India's map is shown distorted

Part of Jammu and Kashmir was omitted from the the map in Tharoor's manifesto

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 30 2022, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 18:55 ist

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor's manifesto for the party election triggered a row on Friday as it showed a distorted map of India.

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir were omitted from the map in Tharoor's manifesto. However, the mistake was soon corrected and later Tharoor issued an apology as well adding that "no one does such things on purpose".

(Document source: Shashi Tharoor’s Office) pic.twitter.com/Xo47XUirlL

 

— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the BJP took a dig at Tharoor over the country's map shown in his manifesto, saying he put a "mutilated map" not having parts of Jammu and Kashmir may be to "find favour" with the Gandhis.

In a tweet, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said Tharoor put a mutilated map of India in his manifesto.

Taking a swipe at Tharoor, he said, "While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, wannabe Congress President is hell bent on dismembering India. May be he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis."

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's national spokesperson RP Singh said, "It is not a mistake or blunder but laid policy of Congress about Jammu and Kashmir."

Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are the main contenders in the Congress presidential race with both the leaders filing their nominations on Friday.

The veteran Kharge has appeared to be a clear favourite. 

(With PTI inputs)

Shashi Tharoor
Congress
India
Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Politics

