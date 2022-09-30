Goof-up in Shashi Tharoor's manifesto: India's map is shown distorted

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor's manifesto for the party election triggered a row on Friday as it showed a distorted map of India.

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir were omitted from the map in Tharoor's manifesto. However, the mistake was soon corrected and later Tharoor issued an apology as well adding that "no one does such things on purpose".

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor's office makes correction to their manifesto for the election which earlier showed a distorted map of India. Parts of J&K, Ladakh were omitted in the earlier version pic.twitter.com/aI8zoXqMrY — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

Re the troll storm on a manifesto map: No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately &I apologise unconditionally for the error. Here’s the manifesto:

Meanwhile, the BJP took a dig at Tharoor over the country's map shown in his manifesto, saying he put a "mutilated map" not having parts of Jammu and Kashmir may be to "find favour" with the Gandhis.

In a tweet, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said Tharoor put a mutilated map of India in his manifesto.

Taking a swipe at Tharoor, he said, "While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, wannabe Congress President is hell bent on dismembering India. May be he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis."

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's national spokesperson RP Singh said, "It is not a mistake or blunder but laid policy of Congress about Jammu and Kashmir."

Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are the main contenders in the Congress presidential race with both the leaders filing their nominations on Friday.

The veteran Kharge has appeared to be a clear favourite.

