Govt holds all party meeting ahead of Budget session

The session comes amid nationwide protests against the government's citizenship measures, including the amended citizenship law

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2020, 16:50pm ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 16:52pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with (L-R) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and others after an all-party meet ahead of the Budget Session,

The Union government held an all party meeting here on Thursday, a day before Parliament's budget session begins.

The session comes amid nationwide protests against the government's citizenship measures, including the amended citizenship law, with opposition parties putting up a united front against the Narendra Modi dispensation.

Prime Minister Modi, senior ministers, Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress and Sudip Bandyopadhyay of the TMC, besides representatives of other parties, attended the meeting.

The Budget will be presented on Saturday.

Union Budget 2020
Narendra Modi
Citizenship Act
