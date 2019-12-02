Govt launches scheme to promote endangered languages

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in the Lok Sabha today that the government has launched a scheme to promote endangered languages

The government has launched a scheme for the promotion of endangered languages in central and state universities, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The minister said the scheme was launched following recommendations of an expert committee constituted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for studying issues pertaining to preservation and promotion of endangered languages.

"A scheme for promotion of endangered languages in state universities and establishment of centre for endangered languages in central universities has been launched," he said during Question Hour.

Pokhriyal said to ensure the preservation of endangered languages, the identified universities have been grouped together into separate clusters like North Eastern languages, tribal languages, numeric and coastal languages and theoretical work of endangerment.

