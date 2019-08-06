Grave implications for national security: Rahul on J&K

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DH News Service, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2019, 13:06pm ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2019, 13:06pm ist
Rahul Gandhi

Breaking his silence, outgoing Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Modi government accusing it of abusing executive power to tear apart Jammu and Kashmir.

"National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land," Rahul said on Twitter, a day after Congress was split wide open on the issue.

"This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security," Rahul said even as a section of the party leaders supported the Modi government on its move to scrap the special status to J&K under Article 370.

